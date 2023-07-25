SEBI targets instant settlement

Mumbai, July 24
Capital markets regulator SEBI is aiming to introduce instantaneous settlement of trades on the stock exchanges by next fiscal, its chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Monday.
SEBI, which has trimmed the settlement timelines to as short as one day after transaction, is looking to shorten the same further and instantaneous settlements are not far, she told reporters here. The regulator is speaking to participants in the ecosystem to introduce this facility.
