Sebi tightens rules for ‘finfluencers’

Mumbai, June 27
Capital markets watchdog Sebi today decided to regulate financial influencers or “finfluencers” amid growing concerns about potential risk associated with such persons.
To address the concerns related to certain persons including unregulated entities inducing investors to deal in securities based on inappropriate claims, Sebi board approved norms to restrict associations between its regulated entities and unregistered individuals.
This came amid growing concern over the potential risks associated with unregulated finfluencers who might offer biased or misleading advice. They usually work on a commission-based model.
