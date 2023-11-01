Second-highest ever GST intake in October

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 1

Gross GST revenue collected in October was Rs 1.72 lakh crore which was Rs 10,000 crore more than the intake last month.

This is also the second-highest ever collected, next only to the intake in April which was Rs 1.87 lakh crore, which was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gross GST revenue for October is 13 per cent higher than that in the same month last year.

During the month, revenue from domestic transactions (including import of services) was also 13 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The average gross monthly GST collection in 2023-24 now stands at Rs. 1.66 lakh crore and is 11 per cent more than that in the same period in the previous financial year.

Out of the October collections, Rs. 30,062 crore is CGST, Rs. 38,171 crore is SGST, Rs. 91,315 crore (including Rs. 42,127 crore collected on import of goods) is IGST and Rs. 12,456 crore (including Rs. 1,294 crore collected on import of goods) is cess.

The government has settled Rs. 42,873 crore to CGST and Rs. 36,614 crore to SGST from IGST. The total revenue of Centre and the States in the month of October after regular settlement is Rs. 72,934 crore for CGST and Rs. 74,785 crore for SGST.

