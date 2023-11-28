Sembcorp buys wind assets in India, China

PTI

New Delhi, November 27

Sembcorp Industries on Monday announced it has signed two separate agreements to acquire 428 MW of wind power assets in China and India for 200 million Singaporean dollars (about Rs 1,247 crore).

Rs 1,247-crore deal n The Singaporean energy company will acquire 228 MW of operational wind power assets of Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd for 70 million Singaporean dollar and 200 MW of Qinzhou Yuanneng for 130 million Singaporean dollar

The Singaporean energy company, backed by state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte, will acquire 228 MW of operational wind power assets of Leap Green Energy Pvt Ltd for 70 million Singaporean dollar and 200 MW of Qinzhou Yuanneng for 130 million Singaporean dollar, the firm said.

Sembcorp has been operating in India for more than 12 years, with a presence across 18 states. With this acquisition, the company now has a balanced portfolio of 3.7 GW of renewable assets.

