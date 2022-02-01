Semiconductor shortage: Maruti, Hyundai witness decline in wholesales in January

Tata Motors, Skoda Auto India post huge jump in domestic wholesales during the month

Semiconductor shortage: Maruti, Hyundai witness decline in wholesales in January

Photo for representation. Reuters

PTI

New Delhi, February 1

Top passenger vehicle makers, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda, on Tuesday reported decline in vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in January amid shortage of semiconductors continuing to hamper production.

However, Tata Motors and Skoda Auto India posted huge jump in their domestic wholesales during the month.

Maruti Suzuki India’s domestic sales slipped by 8 per cent to 1,36,442 units last month as against 1,48,307 units in January 2021.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” MSI said in a statement.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported a 15.35 per cent drop in its domestic sales to 44,022 units last month against 52,005 units in January 2021.

In contrast, Tata Motors’ total passenger vehicles sale was higher at 40,777 units last month as compared to 26,978 units clocked in January 2021, a jump of 51.15 per cent.

The company said its electric vehicle sales during the month surged nearly five times at 2,892 vehicles against 514 units sold in the year-ago period.

Homegrown rival, Mahindra & Mahindra reported passenger vehicle sales of 19,964 units in the domestic market last month as against 20,634 units in January last year, down 3.25 per cent.

“We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts issue and take corrective action as appropriate,” M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

Automaker Kia India also reported 1.38 per cent increase in its sales at 19,319 units in January 2022 as compared with 19,056 units in the year-ago month.

Another player, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said its domestic wholesales declined by 34 per cent to 7,328 units in January. The company had sold 11,126 units in the domestic market in January 2021.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said its domestic sales were at 10,427 units last month compared to 11,319 units in January 2021, a decline of 7.88 per cent.

“Despite the supply chain and Covid-related challenges, we have started off 2022 on a promising note. The sales in the month of January 22 got partially impacted owing to the weekend-lockdowns in some cities but overall the situation looks positive and steady,” HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.

Skoda Auto India reported a close to three-fold increase in sales to 3,009 units in January 2022, riding on its newly launched SUV Kushaq. The company had sold 1,004 units in the same month last year.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start to the new year, and it provides us with the right impetus needed to fulfil the targets we have set ourselves for 2022,” Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said.

Likewise, MG Motor India said its retail sales increased 20 per cent to 4,306 units in January as compared to 3,602 units sold in the same period a year ago.

“The supply remains affected due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has led to reduced production,” MG Motor India said, adding it believes that the situation will improve in the second half of the year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

High drama on Adampur nomination, Sukhwinder Kotli files papers as Congress candidate at 11th hour

2
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins Aam Aadmi Party

3
Trending

Thai man with 8 wives has drawn up rota to decide who gets to be with him

4
Punjab Election

Tough going for CM Charanjit Channi in Chamkaur Sahib

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

6
Business

Budget gives massive push for capex to revive demand, create jobs

7
Nation

As Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget, middle-class memes do the rounds on Twitter

8
Punjab Election

Pressured to go against my MLA wife: Angad Singh

9
Punjab Election POLL NUGGETS

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

10
Business

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

Top Stories

Budget gives massive push for capex to revive demand, create jobs

Budget gives massive push for capex to revive demand, create jobs

Sitharaman leaves personal income tax rates untouched, incre...

Budget 2022: Centre to borrow more to spend more

Budget 2022: Centre to borrow more to spend more

Centre to borrow Rs 11.6 lakh crore to keep up with this yea...

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...

India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Amritsar flyers expect revolutionary changes as Air India goes into ‘right hands’

Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Chandigarh reports 156 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

No Development, No Vote: Sansarpur village calls for Pargat Singh’s boycott

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Trashing reports of rift, Som Parkash joins Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla in filing papers

85 candidates file nominations

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ticket holders kin filing papers as covering candidates

Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Punjab soon: Capt Amarinder Singh