Sensex closes above 77K-mark for 1st time

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, June 18

Aided mostly by favourable global cues, domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 began trading at new highs on Tuesday. After touching a lifetime high of 77,367, the BSE Sensex, eventually, ended at 77,301, up 308 points or 0.4 per cent.

In case of Nifty 50, it touched 23,579 level, and settled the day on the record high at 23,558, up 92 points or 0.39 per cent. The Bank Nifty index opened on a positive note and maintained strength throughout, settling the day on a bullish note at 50,441 levels.

“Technically, on a daily basis, the Bank nifty has broken the short-term consolidation 49,530-50,250 and has remained above it, indicating strength. According to this breakout, the index may test the levels of 50,800-51,000. On the downside, immediate support is near to 50,000 mark,” said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

Rupee jumps 12 paise against USD

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 12 paise to settle at 83.43 against the US dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by fresh inflow of foreign capital and a firm trend in domestic equity markets, wherein benchmark indices scaled new peaks. PTI

