Sensex closes above 80,000 for first time

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The domestic benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday driven by positive global cues. As the bull run continued, Sensex and Nifty50 touched a record high on Thursday and finally closed with nominal gains.

After hitting a record high of 80,392.64 in the intraday trade, the BSE Sensex index closed at 80,049.67 up 62.88 points or 0.08 per cent. The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, notched a fresh lifetime high of 24,401 before ending at 24,302.15, up 15.65 points or 0.06 per cent.

According to analysts, the broader market outperformed the benchmarks, with the midcap and smallcap indices registering fresh lifetime highs. Experts maintained that the broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmarks with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices closing 0.6 per cent higher each.

Bank Nifty also opened with a gap and registered a fresh high of 53,357.7, but witnessed profit booking. Finally, Bank Nifty settled the day on a flat note at 53,104 levels.

From a technical standpoint, the index is consolidating in the band of 52,000-53,200. If the index sustains above 53,200 on an hourly basis, then the rally could extend towards 54,000-54,200 levels, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

The top gainers on the Sensex include Tata Motors, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, TCS and Asian Paints. Among sectors, the Nifty IT, and Pharma indices added over 1 per cent each, while the Nifty FMCG fell 0.21 per cent.

Related News CJI DY Chandrachud advises SEBI, SAT to remain cautious amid surging markets

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sensex