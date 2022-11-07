Sensex crosses 61,000-mark in early trade

PTI

Mumbai, November 7

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 360 points to breach the 61,000-mark in early trade on Monday, led by strong gains in banking, auto and financial stocks amid a firm trend in global markets.

An appreciating rupee and foreign fund inflows added to the momentum, traders said.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 362.24 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 61,312.60 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 104.55 points or 104.55 per cent to 18,221.70.

State Bank of India was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 4.38 per cent, followed by Nestle India, NTPC, M&M, Maruti, L&T and Tech Mahindra.

State Bank of India on Saturday reported the highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 13,265 crore, up 74 per cent year-on-year, for the September quarter of FY23, buoyed by robust loan sales, higher interest income and lower provisions.

On the other hand, Titan, DrReddy’s and Bajaj Finserv were the losers.

In the previous session, the 30-share index gained momentum as the session progressed to close 113.95 points or 0.19 per cent higher at 60,950.36. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 64.45 points or 0.36 per cent to 18,117.15.

The rupee gained 13 paise to 82.20 against the US dollar in early deals on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the Indian capital market on Friday as they bought shares worth Rs 1,436.25 crore, as per exchange data.