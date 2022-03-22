Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 17,000

PTI

Mumbai, March 22

Equity benchmark Sensex on Tuesday declined over 200 points in opening trade, tracking losses in banking and financial stocks amid concerns over surging oil prices.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 221.35 points lower at 57,071.14. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 54.9 points to 17,062.70.

From the 30-share pack, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India and Axis Bank were the major drags.

In contrast, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, TCS and Power Grid were trading in the green.

On Monday, the Sensex plunged 571.44 points or 0.99 per cent to settle at 57,292.49. The Nifty declined by 169.45 points or 0.98 per cent to finish at 17,117.60.

Equity exchanges in Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading higher in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 2.14 per cent to USD 118.09 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 2,962.12 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.