Sensex drops over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 18,000

Mumbai, April 5
Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance and Infosys as profit booking emerged at higher valuations amid mixed global cues.
The 30-share Sensex and the broader Nifty witnessed heavy volatility in initial deals.
The 30-share BSE barometer was trading 212.43 points or 0.35 per cent lower at 60,399.31 in opening trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 49.95 points or 0.28 per cent to 18,003.45.
From the 30-share pack, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, Axis Bank, Reliance and ICICI Banks were among the biggest laggards.
On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Titan, HCL Tech and TCS were trading in the green.
Among the Sensex pack, 17 stocks were trading with gains, while the remaining 13 scrips, including the HDFC twins, slipped into the negative territory.
Both HDFC and HDFC Bank were down over 1 per cent at Rs 2,644.30 and Rs 1,634.30, respectively.
