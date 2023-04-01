Sensex ends FY23 with 1,031-pt gain

Mumbai, March 31
Sensex and Nifty ended the last day of 2022-23 fiscal with nearly 2% jump on Friday in line with firm trends in the global markets. Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the positive momentum in the equity market.
The Sensex zoomed 1,031.43 points to finish at 58,991.52. The Nifty climbed 279.05 points to end at 17,359.75.
Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Titan were the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.
European markets were trading with gains during the afternoon trade. The US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot