Sensex ends FY23 with 1,031-pt gain

PTI

Mumbai, March 31

Sensex and Nifty ended the last day of 2022-23 fiscal with nearly 2% jump on Friday in line with firm trends in the global markets. Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the positive momentum in the equity market.

The Sensex zoomed 1,031.43 points to finish at 58,991.52. The Nifty climbed 279.05 points to end at 17,359.75.

Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Titan were the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

European markets were trading with gains during the afternoon trade. The US markets ended in positive territory on Thursday.