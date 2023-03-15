Sensex falls 344 points, Nifty slides below 17,000 mark in 5th day of losses

Mumbai, March 15
Benchmark BSE Sensex trimmed all its early gains to close down by 344 points at a five-month low on Wednesday due to heavy selling in banking, financial and telecom stocks as lingering concerns over banks' health and high inflation dented sentiments.
Besides, persistent foreign capital drain from the domestic market and the sliding rupee kept the pressure on equities, traders said.
Falling for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed lower by 344.29 points or 0.59 per cent at 57,555.90. During the session, it touched a high of 58,473.63 and a low of 57,455.67.
The broader NSE Nifty declined 71.15 points or 0.42 per cent to end at 16,972.15, with 28 of its stocks ending with losses.
IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 2 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, HDFC twins, SBI, HUL, Tata Motors, Nestle India and Axis Bank.
On the other hand, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Titan and L&T were among the gainers, rising up to 3.03 per cent.
In Asian markets, Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul ended in the green.
However, European equity markets were trading with significant losses in the afternoon trade. Major indices on Wall Street settled higher in the overnight trade.
Meanwhile, the rupee declined 25 paise to close at 82.62 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.72 per cent to USD 78.01 per barrel.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 3,086.96 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office
Later, they email the letter to the ED office
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark
As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...
Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam
The court posts the matter for March 29
Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...
A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house
Moosewala’s parents are reportedly annoyed over the telecast...