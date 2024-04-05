 Sensex gains marginally to scale new peak after RBI policy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Sensex gains marginally to scale new peak after RBI policy

Sensex gains marginally to scale new peak after RBI policy

The six-member rate-setting panel of RBI expressed concerns over food inflation, given IMD’s prediction of above-normal maximum temperatures during April-June.

Sensex gains marginally to scale new peak after RBI policy

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Mumbai, April 5 

Equity benchmark index Sensex registered marginal gains to hit a fresh lifetime high of 74,248 on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the status quo on key interest rates amid a negative trend in global markets.

The six-member rate-setting panel of RBI on Friday kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the seventh time in a row. It also expressed concerns over food inflation, given IMD’s prediction of above-normal maximum temperatures during April-June.

The 30-share BSE Sensex inched up 20.59 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at a fresh record of 74,248.22. The index oscillated between the intra-day peak of 74,361.11 and the low of 73,946.92.

The broader NSE Nifty ended with a marginal loss of 0.95 points at 22,513.70. As many as 28 components of the 50-share benchmark ended in the red.

Although the RBI policy meeting unfolded as anticipated, concerns over food inflation and warnings of a heat wave tampered sentiment. While the main domestic indices concluded with marginal movement, the Bank Nifty edged higher, propelled by robust credit growth in Q4 FY24.

“The global sentiment was dampened by the rise in oil prices and tensions in the Middle East. Investors remain attentive to upcoming US non-farm payroll and unemployment data, seeking clarity on the Federal Reserve’s future rate path,” Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Kotak Bank was the largest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.09 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserve, HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, M&M and ICICI Bank.  

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Among sectoral indices, realty surged by 1.49 per cent, financial services advanced by 0.92 per cent and bankex gained 0.83 per cent. While BSE Services rose by 0.79 per cent, BSE FMCG went up 0.51 per cent.

In contrast, teck declined by 0.51 per cent, IT fell by 0.44 per cent and capital goods dipped by 0.22 per cent. Other laggards included auto, oil & gas, and metal, slipping 0.17 per cent, 0.15 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively

BSE largecap gained 0.15 per cent, while midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.50 per cent.

Interest-rate-sensitive bank and NBFC stocks gained on Friday after RBI decided to maintain interest rates.

Among the banking counters, Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped 2.09 per cent to end at Rs 1,785.25, and HDFC Bank went 1.41 per cent higher to finish at Rs 1,549.40 apiece on the BSE.

Also, State Bank of India grew 0.67 per cent to end at Rs 764.35 each, IndusInd Bank climbed 0.66 per cent to settle at Rs 1,554, and ICICI Bank rose 0.51 per cent to finish at Rs 1,082.35.

However, Bank of Baroda fell 0.24 per cent to close at Rs 268.70 per piece on the exchange.

Among the NBFC stocks, SBI Cards and Payment Services jumped 5.24 per cent to close at Rs 730.45, Jio Financial Services climbed 3.24 per cent to settle at Rs 373.05, and Bajaj Finserv gained 1.56 per cent to end at Rs 1,681 apiece on the exchange.

The BSE Bankex increased 451.11 points or 0.83 per cent to close at 54,590.61.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.11 per cent to USD 90.75 a barrel.

Asian markets were lower, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 losing 1.96 per cent and Hang Seng of Hong Kong declining 0.01 per cent. South Koran index Kospi fell 1.01 per cent.

European markets were trading in the red. Germany’s DAX and London’s FTSE 100 lost 1.57 per cent and 0.90 per cent. CAC40 of France went down by 1.36 per cent.

The US markets closed largely lower in the overnight trade on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,136.47 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged 350.81 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at its lifetime high of 74,227.63. The NSE Nifty also hit its fresh peak of 22,514.65, gaining 80 points or 0.36 per cent. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Inflation #Mumbai #Reserve Bank of India RBI #Sensex


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

India dismisses report claiming it ordered targeted killings of wanted terrorists in Pakistan

2
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

3
India

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

4
IPL 2024

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

5
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

6
Chandigarh

Tremors felt in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba

7
Chandigarh

PIL in High Court to stop matches at Mullanpur cricket stadium

8
Health

‘Bird flu 100 times worse than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animals

9
Punjab

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

A below-the-belt blow on poll eve

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; focuses on ‘Paanch Nyay’

Congress releases manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha election; promises to give legal guarantee to MSP, restore J-K's statehood, scrap Agnipath scheme

Grand Old Party also promises to fill 30 lakh jobs, conduct ...

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

He had faced the wrath of the Supreme Court which ordered hi...

‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto

‘Who’s sending?’ BJP questions foreign location pics in Congress manifesto

Also takes a dig at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

The ED makes its submissions before the special judge for CB...

Supreme Court imposes interim stay on Allahabad High Court order on UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Supreme Court imposes interim stay on Allahabad High Court order on UP Board of Madarsa Education Act

Three-judge Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud issues notice to...


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Amritsar Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Amritsar Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Chandigarh mayoral poll: Returning officer Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

Body of 13-year-old Ambala boy who went missing found in car

BJP not vocal for local in Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat discussions

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

Merely because Arvind Kejriwal wants to run government from jail, he can't be given special privileges, ED tells court

EC notice to Delhi minister Atishi over statement on BJP's 'poaching' bid

Is Election Commission a ‘subsidiary organisation’ of BJP, asks Delhi minister Atishi after being served showcause notice

BJP accuses AAP MP Sanjay Singh of violating bail condition, says his action will have consequences

'Will meet you soon outside': Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in letter from Tihar Jail

NGT imposes ~25K fine on Jalandhar MC

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Jalandhar: Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in Ludhiana police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal Singh from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib