Sensex hits 80,000; Nifty at all-time high

Vijay C Roy
Chandigarh, July 3
The BSE Sensex breached the historic 80,000-mark for the first time on Wednesday, hitting an all-time high of 80,074 before closing at 79,986.80, up 545.35 points or 0.69 per cent. Nifty raced 162.65 points to close at a fresh lifetime high of 24,286.50 following heavy buying in banking and FMCG shares.
“Buying in heavyweights across various sectors propelled the markets to this level, potentially driving Sensex to test the 80,800-plus level,” said Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking Ltd. Brokers are of the view that the progress of monsoon, interest rate action of the RBI and corporate earnings are the factors to watch out for in near future.
