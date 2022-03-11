Sensex jumps 268 points after initial fall; Nifty climbs over 16,600 level

Mumbai, March 11
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a muted note on Friday tracking weak global markets but within minutes recovered the lost ground to trade with significant gains.
The 30-share BSE Sensex opened weak and declined 414.44 points to 55,049.95 in opening deals. But, within minutes, it pared all its losses and jumped 268.39 points to 55,732.78.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 124 points to 16,470.90 in initial trade. Buying emerged soon after, and the 30-share index was quoted 70.70 points higher at 16,665.60.
From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers, while Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle, Infosys, Wipro among others were trading lower.
In the previous trade, the Sensex ended at 55,464.39, up 817.06 points or 1.5 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty jumped 249.55 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 16,594.9.
Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai were quoting lower during mid-session deals.
Stock exchanges in the US settled lower on Thursday.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.36 per cent to USD 108.90 a barrel.
Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,981.15 crore on a net basis on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation
A meeting of the party’s elected 92 MLAs is likely to be hel...
India, China hold 15th round of military talks to resolve eastern Ladakh row
The 15th round of Corps-Commander-level talks was scheduled ...
Battle for India will be decided in 2024, 'saheb' knows this: Prashant Kishor as BJP sweeps 4 states
Kishor's comment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Mo...
Senior advocate DS Patwalia resigns from Punjab's Advocate-General post
Patwalia took charge as the Advocate-General in November