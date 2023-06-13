 Sensex jumps 418 points to close at 6-month high, Nifty above 17,700 mark on macro data push : The Tribune India

Sensex jumps 418 points to close at 6-month high, Nifty above 17,700 mark on macro data push

Buying in index majors Reliance Industries and ITC also adds to optimism in equities

Sensex jumps 418 points to close at 6-month high, Nifty above 17,700 mark on macro data push

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, June 13

Benchmark Sensex spurted 418 points to settle at more than six-month high while Nifty closed above the 17,700 mark on Tuesday on positive domestic macroeconomic data and gains in global markets. Buying in index majors Reliance Industries and ITC also added to the optimism in equities.

Climbing for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 418.45 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at 63,143.16, a level not seen since December 1 when the barometer closed at an all-time high. During the day, the index advanced 452.76 points or 0.72 per cent to 63,177.47.

The NSE Nifty climbed 114.65 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 18,716.15.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Titan, Asian Paints, Reliance, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Nestle and ICICI Bank were the major gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

“The sustained flow of better-than-expected domestic macroeconomic data kept the market mood afloat, with the Nifty midcap trading to all-time highs.

“Attention now turns to the release of US inflation data and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement, where the view is optimistic on keeping rates on hold,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Retail inflation declined to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May, mainly on account of softening prices of food and fuel items. This is the fourth straight month when retail inflation has declined and the third straight month of Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remaining within the RBI’s comfort zone of below 6 per cent.

India’s industrial production growth rose to 4.2 per cent in April from 1.7 per cent in March 2023, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors, according to official data released on Monda.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 1.17 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.82 per cent.

Among the indices, realty rallied 2.94 per cent, consumer durables zoomed 1.80 per cent, telecommunication (1.69 per cent), FMCG (1.38 per cent), healthcare (1.04 per cent), metal (1.03 per cent) and commodities (0.90 per cent).

Services emerged as the only laggard.

“Nifty rose for the second consecutive session aided by positive overnight cues. Global equities were largely up on Tuesday, taking cues from an upbeat session on Wall Street ahead of key US inflation data that could shape the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

As many as 2,117 stocks advanced, while 1,469 declined and 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Among others, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined more than 6 per cent in day trade before settling nearly 1 per cent lower on Tuesday after Sebi banned Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and ZEEL’s Punit Goenka from holding any directorial or key managerial position in any listed firm.

Tyre makerF Ltd became the first company to cross the Rs 1 lakh share price in intra-day trade with the stock rising more than 1 per cent to hit a record high pf Rs 1,00,300 apiece. The stock closed up by 1.02 per cent at Rs 99,950.65.

“MRF, one of the leading stocks in the Indian stock market, has made history by becoming the first 6-digit stock after surpassing the impressive milestone of 1 lakh,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading mostly in positive territory. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.55 per cent to USD 72.95 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 626.62 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP government acting against Constitution by not furnishing information, says Punjab Governor; CM Bhagwant Mann hits back

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

4
Entertainment

Netizens blame Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s dismissal at WTC 2023 final

5
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

6
Haryana

Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

7
Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

8
Nation

NIA releases CCTV footage of March 19 violent protest at Indian mission in London, seeks public help to identify culprits

9
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

10
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Canada says will provide ‘appropriate remedy’ for Indian students facing deportation

Canada says will provide ‘appropriate remedy’ for Indian students facing deportation

Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from C...

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat to evacuate people living within 10 km from coast

Cyclone Biparjoy: 21,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters; ICG evacuates 50 personnel from oil rig

The government is aiming to evacuate people within 10 km of ...

As stalemate continues, protesting farmers spend Monday night on NH-44 in Kurukshetra

MSP demand: NH-44 remains blocked at Pipli in Haryana as talks between farmers, district administration fail

They have been demanding procurement of sunflower at MSP and...

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers’ blockade at Pipli

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

Karnal and Kurukshetra administrations have issued a traffic...

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

Government refutes allegations as 'outright lie'


Cities

View All

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Scanners to be installed at Golden Temple entrances

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

‘File FIRs over fake SC certificates’: Dalit organisations stage protest

'File FIRs over fake SC certificates': Dalit organisations stage protest against PunjabGovt

Charanjit Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau in disproportionate assets case

Charanjit Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau in disproportionate assets case

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Chandigarh's first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh: CBI investigates 'manipulation' of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

3 women digging a pond in Gurugram’s Pataudi die as mound of mud falls on them

3 women digging a pond in Gurugram's Pataudi die as mound of mud falls on them

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Oman agents charged up to Rs 5L for return; 18 FIRs lodged in Punjab

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Police clear site outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala of protesting farmers

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

PSPCL work takes a hit as farmers continue protest

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents