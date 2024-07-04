 Sensex, Nifty close at fresh lifetime highs on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys : The Tribune India

  Business
  Sensex, Nifty close at fresh lifetime highs on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys

Sensex, Nifty close at fresh lifetime highs on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys

The 30-share BSE Sensex scales an intraday record high of 80,392.64 in early trade

Sensex, Nifty close at fresh lifetime highs on gains in ICICI Bank, Infosys

The broader Nifty also hit an intra-day record high of 24,401 in early trade.



PTI

Mumbai, July 4

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher to close at fresh all-time high levels on Thursday, following buying in market heavyweights ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS amid a largely positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex scaled an intraday record high of 80,392.64 in early trade. The index pared most of the gains later due to volatility and profit-taking by investors at record levels. Sensex closed 62.87 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 80,049.67, its all-time closing high.

The broader Nifty also hit an intra-day record high of 24,401 in early trade before closing almost flat. The 50-issue index rose by 15.65 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at a record 24,302.15 with 23 of its shares closing higher and 27 with losses.

Among Sensex shares, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra were the gainers.

In contrast, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

Analysts said that stock markets traded within a narrow range and ended nearly unchanged.

In the broader market, the BSE Smallcap gauge jumped 0.62 per cent and the midcap index climbed 0.60 per cent.

A total of 2,185 stocks advanced while 1,742 declined and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE.

As many as 23 Nifty shares advanced, 27 declined on the exchange.        

