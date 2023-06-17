 Sensex, Nifty close at record high on firm global trend, FII inflows : The Tribune India

Sensex, Nifty close at record high on firm global trend, FII inflows

Sensex, Nifty close at record high on firm global trend, FII inflows

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh lifetime highs on Friday following gains in banking, financial and capital goods stocks amid a firm trend in the global market.



Mumbai, June 16

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh lifetime highs on Friday following gains in banking, financial and capital goods stocks amid a firm trend in the global market.

A strengthening rupee and foreign capital inflows further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE index zoomed 466.95 points to settle at a record closing high of 63,384.58. During the day, it rallied 602.73 points to 63,520.36. The index scaled its earlier lifetime high of 63,284.19 on December 1 last year.

The NSE Nifty climbed 137.90 points to end at its lifetime peak of 18,826. Its previous record peak was 18,812.50.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark jumped 758.95 points, and the Nifty climbed 262.6 points.

“Markets surged strongly on Friday and inched closer to the record high, tracking firm global cues. After the firm start, the Nifty index hovered in a narrow band in the first half. However, a sharp surge in the latter half helped the index to test 18,864.70 but it finally settled at 18,826 levels.

“Recovery in banking and financials combined with buying in FMCG, pharma and energy majors largely aided the rebound. Besides, the continued buying in midcap and smallcap space further added to the positivity,” Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The buoyancy in the global markets, especially the US, is helping the index to maintain a bullish tone amid mixed domestic cues, Mishra added. Buying in index major Reliance Industries and HDFC twins also helped the markets to rebound.

Bajaj Finserv was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.21%, followed by Titan, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, Reliance Industries and M&M. — PTI

Stronger rupee bolsters sentiment

  • The BSE benchmark zoomed 466.95 points to settle at a record closing high of 63,384.58. During the day, it rallied 602.73 points to 63,520.36
  • The index scaled its earlier lifetime high of 63,284.19 on December 1 last year
  • The NSE Nifty climbed 137.90 points to end at its lifetime peak of 18,826. Its previous record peak was 18,812.50

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

2
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

3
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

4
Trending

Video: Sunny Deol flaunts his henna-adorned hand at son Karan Deol's mehendi; Dharmendra dances his heart out in typical Punjabi style

5
Haryana

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

6
Diaspora

US eases norms on eligibility criteria for those awaiting Green Card

7
Delhi

Kenyan woman held at Delhi airport with Rs 13-crore cocaine dissolved in 2 whiskey bottles

8
J & K

Five militants trained in guerrilla warfare in Afghanistan-Pak theatre killed in ambush in J-K's Kupwara

9
Nation

Doctors accused of leaving scissors inside man's body after surgery at Jaipur hospital, patient dies

10
Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG

Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves 1,000 Gujarat villages in dark

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Nehru memorial now PM museum

Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss

23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar

Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...


Cities

View All

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Canadian govt to probe visa fraud, issue temporary permits to Indian students

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

Relief in offing for traders facing pending VAT cases

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

GST numbers of two dealers suspended

Memoir of former Punjab Chief Secretary released

Administrator launches ‘mPassport Police App’

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Delhi rain brings relief from scorching heat

Anticipatory bail to be granted only in extraordinary cases, says Delhi court

In a city gasping for breath, felling of trees should be last resort: Delhi High Court

Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

Rain gain: Rs 177-crore for PSPCL in two weeks

Punjabi varsity to make archived Vidhan Sabha debates searchable

2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Goldsmiths seek arms licences

3 arrested for stealing car from gurdwara

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Road dug up to install water pipes, Ludhiana residents suffer

Rs 8.49 crore robbery: Ludhiana Cops launch operation ‘Let’s Cage Queen Bee’

Nihang hacked to death, 2 held

Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Deadline nearing, work on revamp of 27 facilities yet to be completed

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

PUDA complex caught in web of low-hanging wires

Cops nab 5 who pulled off 35 thefts in rural areas

New Baradari parks lost in wild growth, official apathy

Kapurthala man seeks halt to construction work under Phagwara housing scheme