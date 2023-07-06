 Sensex, Nifty end at new record closing highs on unabated foreign fund inflows : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Sensex, Nifty end at new record closing highs on unabated foreign fund inflows

Sensex, Nifty end at new record closing highs on unabated foreign fund inflows

IT emerges as only laggard among the indices, falling marginally by 0.05 per cent

Sensex, Nifty end at new record closing highs on unabated foreign fund inflows

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, July 6

Equity benchmark indices scaled fresh all-time closing highs on Thursday, driven by unabated foreign fund inflows and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

Defying a weak trend in the global markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 339.60 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at its new all-time closing high of 65,785.64. During the day, the benchmark jumped 386.94 points or 0.59 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 65,832.98.

The NSE Nifty rallied 98.80 points or 0.51 per cent to end at a new record high of 19,497.30. In intra-day, it advanced 113.7 points or 0.58 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day peak of 19,512.20.

From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra emerged as the biggest gainer, climbing nearly 5 per cent. Power Grid, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Axis Bank, Nestle, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and Wipro were among the other major gainers.

Maruti, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midCap gauge climbed 0.79 per cent and smallcap index advanced 0.67 per cent.

Among the indices, utilities rallied 2.44 per cent, realty jumped 2.17 per cent, oil & gas advanced 2 per cent, power climbed 1.96 per cent, energy (1.84 per cent), auto (1.20 per cent) and healthcare (1.05 per cent).

IT emerged as the only laggard among the indices, falling marginally by 0.05 per cent.

A total of 2,049 stocks advanced while 1,401 declined and 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth Rs 2,641.05 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

“Foreign investors continue to provide unwavering support to the domestic market, helping to sustain the ongoing rally despite weak global cues. Global markets are displaying a negative trend, influenced by hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and US-China tensions,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower. The US markets ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.27 per cent to USD 76.86 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark had dipped 33.01 points or 0.05 per cent to settle at 65,446.04 on Wednesday. The Nifty eked out marginal gains of 9.50 points or 0.05 per cent to end at 19,398.50.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
Haryana

Simultaneous searches at 3 Gurugram offices

3
Haryana

Suspended CBI judge acquired Rs 5-cr assets in name of relatives: ED

4
Chandigarh

2 BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

5
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

6
Nation

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

7
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Alliance, if any, should be from position of strength: Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP President

8
Punjab

Singhawala toll plaza in Moga shut

9
Nation

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

10
Science Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats unacceptable: MEA

Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consu...

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14; soft-landing attempt on August 23 or 24

ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...

I am president of NCP, asserts Sharad Pawar after party’s national executive meet

Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Pawar at his residence, e...

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

The Punjab Regiment contingent comprises three officers, fou...

Excise policy scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Excise policy scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

The high court had on May 30 denied bail to him in the excis...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Heavy rain in Amritsar brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh seeks cancellation of bail of accused in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Chandigarh Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Rain likely for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Metro: Chandigarh to take on board Punjab, Haryana for DPR

2 BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

Chandigarh: Sector 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court issues fresh notice to produce records of case against Tytler

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court issues fresh notice to produce records of case against Tytler

Excise policy scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Woman shot dead by daughter's former friend in Delhi

SC upholds dismissal of Delhi judicial officer who accepted hotel booking from stranger for foreign trip

LG Saxena's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle government's work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail to ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in rape case

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Investigation finds loose ends in sewer testing on day of incident

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

Vir Singh’s entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Committee begins stir over village common land

Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'