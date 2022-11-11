Sensex, Nifty extend losses

PTI

Mumbai, November 10

The Sensex tumbled 420 points to finish below the 61,000-mark on Thursday, tracking weakness in auto, finance and energy counters amid widespread selling pressure in global markets.

A depreciating rupee further weighed on sentiment, traders said.

Declining for the second straight session, the Sensex ended 419.85 points lower at 60,613.70. On similar lines, the Nifty fell 128.80 points to end at 18,028.20.

Axis Bank was the biggest laggard, shedding 3.54%, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Titan, M&M, Bajaj Finance, and IndusInd Bank.