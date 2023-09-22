 Sensex, Nifty extend losses into 4th session; HDFC shares weigh : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Sensex, Nifty extend losses into 4th session; HDFC shares weigh

Sensex, Nifty extend losses into 4th session; HDFC shares weigh

Wipro, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors among major losers

Sensex, Nifty extend losses into 4th session; HDFC shares weigh

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, September 22

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the fourth straight session on Friday as investors offloaded healthcare, consumer durable and commodity stocks amid a weak trend in global markets.

Foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in HDFC Bank shares also hit investor sentiments, traders said.

After oscillating nearly 500 points between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 221.09 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 66,009.15. During the day, it hit a high of 66,445.47 and a low of 65,952.83.

The Nifty fell 68.10 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 19,674.25.

In the early trade, the benchmark indices had climbed after global financial firm JP Morgan said it plans to include Indian government bonds (IGBs) or government securities (G-Secs) into its Emerging Market index from next year, a move that will bring down borrowing cost for the government.

On a weekly basis, the BSE benchmark fell 1,829.48 points or 2.69 per cent, and the Nifty declined 518.1 points or 2.56 per cent.

“Domestic markets closed on a sombre note as mixed cues from US and Asian markets weakened domestic investors’ confidence. Nevertheless, PSU bank stocks outperformed as India’s inclusion in JP Morgan’s government bond index led to a decline in bond yields.

“...risk-averse sentiment prevailed due to the ongoing ascent of US bond yields and concern over higher rates for a prolonged period,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Wipro was the biggest loser among Sensex firms, sliding 2.32 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, ITC, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors.

IndusInd Bank, Maruti, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.14 per cent and smallcap index gained marginally by 0.04 per cent.

“Downward spiral continued in the markets despite recovery in other Asian peers, as investors booked profits for the 4th straight session after the recent upsurge.

“While Indian market valuations have become expensive, other bigger concerns like rising crude oil prices, firm US Dollar index and treasury yields coupled with continuous FII selling have been denting the sentiment,” Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

Among the indices, consumer durables fell by 0.84 per cent, realty declined by 0.73 per cent, commodities (0.62 per cent) and oil & gas (0.45 per cent).

Capital Goods, bankex, consumer discretionary and industrials were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the negative territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

“Global shares sagged, and US yields climbed multi-year highs on Friday after a week packed with central bank meetings signalled that the US Federal Reserve’s interest rates would stay higher for longer,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said.

European markets were trading mostly lower. The US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,007.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. FPI’s were net sellers of Indian equities in this week.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.59 per cent to USD 93.85 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark fell 570.60 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 66,230.24 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 159.05 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 19,742.35.

#Mumbai #Sensex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

2
Diaspora

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's party funded by elements who are involved in drug trade: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu

3
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4
India

Will Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover wake up? ISRO to try to re-establish communication as Sun rises again on Moon

5
India

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

6
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

7
India

PM Trudeau urges India to work with Canada to allow justice to follow its course in killing of Khalistani extremist leader

8
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

9
India

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India's US mission

10
Punjab

Ragging: Two MBBS students suspended

Don't Miss

View All
Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke
Diaspora

Winnipeg Police in Canada gives details of killing of gangster Sukha Duneke

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media: Indian-origin Sikh minister
Diaspora

Trudeau went public with Nijjar claims as it was going to come out in media, says minister Harjit Sajjan

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report
Diaspora

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope
Chandigarh

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

~68K cr: Punjabis pumping mega bucks as fee
Punjab Strained ties

Study in Canada: Punjabis pumping Rs 68K cr as fee every year

Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes
Haryana

Lawrence Bishnoi gang ‘providing funds’ to cow vigilantes

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Top News

Anurag Thakur cancels visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur cancels Asian Games visit after China denies entry to sportsmen from Arunachal Pradesh

India has also lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beij...

Lok Sabha Speaker warns BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action over remarks in House

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri abuses BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha; Rajnath Singh expresses regret, Opposition demands Bidhuri's suspension

Lok Sabha Speaker warns Bidhuri of strict action

Canada's Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Sikh's killing

Canada PM Trudeau declines to release evidence in India's link to Nijjar's killing

Seeks India's cooperation in probe, says info provided by in...

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

Joe Biden had raised issue of Canadian Sikh's murder with PM Modi at G20 in Delhi: Reports

No 'special exemption', says Biden adviser

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications, inputs from ally in Five Eye network: Report

Canada's allegations against India based on Indian officials' communications: Report

Tensions flared between India and Canada early this week fol...


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Punjab Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Chief of Dubai's Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara Surinder Singh Kandhari visits GNDU, Amritsar

After research, SGPC to document Singh Sabha Movement

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope, thanks to 'magic bullet' drug Imatinib Mesylate

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three years

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans in Chandigarh launched

PGI doctor falls prey to cyber con, loses Rs 2.2L

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Arvind Kejriwal's personal WhatsApp channel goes live

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

Ludhiana: VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doctor

10-yr-old student ‘tortured’ by Ludhiana teacher, clip surfaces

Youth rams bike into Sub Inspector in Khanna

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi University students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Patiala: Dr Hitender Suri feted in London

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban