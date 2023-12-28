With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs

Mumbai, December 28
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit new all-time highs in early trade on Thursday amid optimism over the country's macroeconomic fundamentals, firm global market trends and fresh foreign fund inflows.
Rallying for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 322.08 points to reach its new lifetime peak of 72,360.51. The Nifty climbed 90.85 points to reach its all-time high of 21,745.60.
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, ITC, Nestle and Tata Steel were the major gainers.
UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, and Axis Bank were among the laggards.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted with gains while Tokyo traded lower.
