 Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on buying in blue-chips HDFC Bank, Reliance

  • Business
Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs on buying in blue-chips HDFC Bank, Reliance

Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Asian Paints biggest gainers

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, June 14

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new closing lifetime highs on Friday, following buying in market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra amid encouraging export data.

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 181.87 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 76,992.77. During the day, it jumped 270.4 points or 0.35 per cent to 77,081.30.

The NSE Nifty rallied 66.70 points or 0.29 per cent to hit a record closing high of 23,465.60. Intra-day, it rose 91.5 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 23,490.40.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Larsen & Toubro and State Bank of India were among the major laggards.

India’s merchandise exports in May 2024 rose by 9 per cent to USD 38.13 billion, from USD 34.95 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Friday.

Imports also increased by 7.7 per cent to USD 61.91 billion from USD 57.48 billion in May 2023.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled higher, while Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were quoting lower in mid-session deals. US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,033 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.12 per cent to USD 82.65 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark jumped 538.89 points or 0.70 to hit its lifetime peak of 77,145.46 on Thursday. It later ended at 76,810.90, up 204.33 points or 0.27 per cent. The Nifty rallied 75.95 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 23,398.90.

