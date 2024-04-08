 Sensex, Nifty hit record high levels on firm global markets, foreign fund inflows : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Sensex, Nifty hit record high levels on firm global markets, foreign fund inflows

Sensex, Nifty hit record high levels on firm global markets, foreign fund inflows

From the Sensex basket, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and Power Grid were the major gainers.

Sensex, Nifty hit record high levels on firm global markets, foreign fund inflows

Buying in index major Reliance Industries also fuelled the rally in equities.



PTI

Mumbai, April 8

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty reached their fresh record highs on Monday, amid optimism in global markets and foreign fund inflows.

Buying in index major Reliance Industries also fuelled the rally in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 494.28 points or 0.67 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 74,742.50. During the day, it zoomed 621.08 points or 0.83 per cent to reach a record intra-day high of 74,869.30.

The NSE Nifty climbed 152.60 points or 0.68 per cent to 22,666.30. During the day, it jumped 183.6 points or 0.81 per cent to hit a lifetime high of 22,697.30.

From the Sensex basket, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and Power Grid were the major gainers.

Nestle, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Titan, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Shanghai ended lower.

European markets were trading in the positive zone. Wall Street ended with gains on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,659.27 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.81 per cent to USD 90.43 a barrel.

“The buoyancy in sentiment continued, led by sectorial tailwinds and Q4 earnings growth expectations. The up-move was largely broad-based, with outperformance by auto, reality, oil & gas, and consumer discretionary, while IT was tepid owing to insipid Q4 growth expectations due to a slowdown in spending,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Sensex


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, five others arrested

3
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

4
Himachal

Punjab man killed, 8 injured as oil tanker overturns in Himachal Pradesh’s Una; several shops, vehicles damaged

5
Punjab

Private traders to double wheat purchase in Punjab this year

6
Himachal

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

7
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm expected in north-west India this week

8
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

9
India

NDA will win ‘more than 4,000 seats’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar trolled for faux pas at PM Modi’s rally

10
Himachal

Retd IAF officer’s wife killed in Bir paragliding mishap

Don't Miss

View All
From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

Top News

Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed for ‘publicity’: Delhi High Court

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

The High Court terms third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal a 'pub...

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber accused of making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

The court was hearing Sattai’s plea challenging order of Mad...

Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

The move comes almost a month after his son Brijendra Singh ...

Congress, National Conference finalise seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls in J-K, Ladakh

Congress, National Conference finalise seat sharing for Lok Sabha polls in J-K, Ladakh

The Congress would contest in Udhampur, Jammu and Ladakh Lok...

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

The high court had on February 16 dismissed pleas by Singh a...


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit Naraingarh SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Open House: What steps should PGI take to ensure compliance with fire safety protocol, protection of patients?

PGI sees link between screen time, delayed speech among young children

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

BJP MLAs demanding discussion on ‘irregularities’ in Delhi Jal Board marshalled out of Assembly

AAP on fast protest, BJP hits out at Kejri’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’