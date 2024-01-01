Sensex, Nifty kick off 2024 on a flat note

PTI

Mumbai, January 1

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty kicked off 2024 on a flat note, with the 30-share index closing with marginal gains following some buying in energy, services and telecom counters.

In a highly volatile trade, the BSE gauge eked out a modest gain of 31.68 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 72,271.94 after a muted beginning. During the day, it hit a low of 72,031.23 and a high of 72,561.91, its lifetime intraday peak.

The Nifty went rose 10.50 points or 0.05 per cent to 21,741.90.

In 2023, the BSE benchmark jumped 11,399.52 points or 18.73 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 3,626.1 points or 20 per cent.

On the Sensex chart, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Wipro and ITC were among the winners.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Asian and European markets were closed on Monday for the New Year. The US markets ended marginally lower on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.14 per cent to USD 77.04 a barrel.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,459.12 crore on Friday.

The BSE benchmark fell 170.12 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 72,240.26 on the last trading day of 2023 on Friday.

The Nifty declined 47.30 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 21,731.40.

