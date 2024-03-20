 Sensex, Nifty rebound as Reliance, ITC shares rally : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Sensex, Nifty rebound as Reliance, ITC shares rally

Sensex, Nifty rebound as Reliance, ITC shares rally

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 89.64 points to settle at 72,101.69

Sensex, Nifty rebound as Reliance, ITC shares rally

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, March 20

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday, propelled by bargain hunting in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and SBI amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

However, a depreciating rupee and selling pressure in small-cap stocks restricted the gains, traders said.

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 89.64 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 72,101.69. During the day, it jumped 390.62 points or 0.54 per cent to 72,402.67.

The benchmark hit its day's low of 71,674.42, down 337.63 points or 0.46 per cent. The NSE Nifty climbed 21.65 points or 0.10 per cent to finish at 21,839.10.

“Lifted by favourable global sentiment and solid direct tax collection, Indian markets rebounded, closing with modest gains. Robust FII and DII inflows sustained the market.

“The US Fed is likely to delay the cut rate to the latter part of the year due to a resilient economy. Domestic mid and small caps are likely to lag large caps driven by premium valuations in the short-term,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

From the Sensex basket, Maruti, Nestle, Power Grid, State Bank of India, ITC, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were the major gainers.

In contrast, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed marginally by 0.05 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.14 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, energy jumped 1.09 per cent, oil & gas (1.07 per cent), power (0.92 per cent), telecommunication (0.61 per cent), auto (0.47 per cent) and utilities (0.45 per cent).

On the other hand, commodities, financial services, IT, metal and teck were the laggards.

“Nifty recovered losses to end higher on March 20. Asian shares closed mostly higher while European markets opened lower Wednesday as investors awaited the latest signals from the Federal Reserve on the timing of cuts to interest rates,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled in positive territory. Japanese stock exchanges were closed for a holiday.

European markets were trading on a mixed note. Wall Street ended with gains in the overnight trade on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,421.48 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The net direct tax collection grew 19.88 per cent to over Rs 18.90 lakh crore till March 17 on higher advance tax mop-up.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said net direct tax collection of Rs 18,90,259 crore (as of March 17) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 9,14,469 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 9,72,224 crore (net of refund).

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.80 per cent to USD 86.68 a barrel.

Falling for the eighth straight session, the rupee declined 14 paise to 83.17 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 736.37 points or 1.01 per cent to settle at 72,012.05 on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty slumped 238.25 points or 1.08 per cent to finish at 21,817.45.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Sensex


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

2
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

3
Punjab

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges Punjab government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy; health authorities deny Balkaur's charge

4
Punjab

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

5
India

Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma

6
Himachal

‘Fitting’ role in BJP on cards for 6 Himachal Congress rebels

7
Punjab

Moosewala’s mother came to me when she was pregnant, how could have I denied her treatment: Dr Rajesh Jindal

8
Punjab

GURDASPUR LS SEAT: Setback for BJP aspirants as RSS leader joins poll race

9
Comment

Need to break free from prejudice, acknowledge shared inheritance

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel, says Election Commission’s independence doesn’t stem from judicial member’s presence

Centre defends dropping CJI from selection panel, says Election Commission’s independence doesn’t stem from judicial member’s presence

Union Law Ministry rejects the petitioner’s claim that the t...

Lok Sabha election: DMK releases manifesto; promises Rs 1,000 per month to women, vows to repeal CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power

DMK releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; promises Rs 1,000 per month to women; vows to repeal CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power

Exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET exam and complete removal...

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father

The children were aged around 11 and 6 years

Indian student goes missing in US; back home in Hyderabad father gets ransom call ‘pay $1,200 or we will sell your son’s kidney’

Indian student goes missing in US; back home in Hyderabad father gets ransom call ‘pay $1,200 or we will sell your son’s kidney’

Relatives of Abdul in the US have lodged a complaint with th...

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges Punjab government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy; health authorities deny Balkaur's charge

Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...


Cities

View All

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

After prolonged winter, wheat harvesting set to begin soon

Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Honking on roads, functions at public places adding to noise pollution in Amritsar

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula,says DEO

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Large-scale illegal mining in Ghaggar near Chatt Bir Zoo comes to light

Untreated sewage entering N-choe in Mohali area: Central Pollution Control Board

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

Row over funds: Can order release of Rs 3,000 crore for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on March 31, Supreme Court tells AAP Government

Vehicle licence plates in Delhi to be scanned at petrol pumps for pollution certificate validity

Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

AAP’s Sanjay Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

Acting on plaint, EC orders transfer of Jalandhar DC

Panchal visits Sultanpur Lodhi

Youth administered oath to cast ballot

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Migrant labourer arrested for raping, killing four-year-old

Five of interstate gang of weapon suppliers nabbed

2017 custodial death of woman at Dugri police station: High Court transfers case to CBI; hope for justice regains, says victim’s fiance

Three drug peddlers get 12 years in prison

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village