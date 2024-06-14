Sensex, Nifty scale fresh highs as inflation cools off

PTI

Mumbai, June 13

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty hit their fresh record levels on Thursday after lower inflation numbers raised hopes of an interest rate cut by the RBI.

Besides, heavy buying in capital goods, consumer durable and industrial stocks also helped the indices, traders said.

Rising for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 538.89 points or 0.70 to hit its lifetime peak of 77,145.46. It ended at a fresh record high at 76,810.90, up 204.33 points or 0.27 per cent.

A total of 2,345 stocks advanced, 1,539 declined, and 100 remained unchanged on the BSE. The NSE Nifty rallied 75.95 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 23,398.90.

During the day, it climbed 158.1 points or 0.67 per cent to its record peak of 23,481.05.

