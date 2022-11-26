Sensex, Nifty scale new high

Mumbai, November 25
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty advanced further to settle at record highs for the second day in a row on Friday, helped by intense buying in index majors Reliance Industries, Wipro and Maruti.
The Sensex rose by 20.96 points to settle at 62,293.64, its fresh record closing high. Likewise, broader NSE Nifty went up by 28.65 points to end at 18,512.75, its all-time high.
