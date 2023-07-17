Sensex, Nifty settle at new record high levels on buying in banking, oil shares

Mumbai, July 17
Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed at new lifetime high levels on Monday on foreign fund inflows and buying in index majors HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.
The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 529.03 points or 0.80 per cent to settle at its new all-time closing high of 66,589.93. During the day, it climbed 595.31 points or 0.90 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 66,656.20.
The NSE Nifty went up by 146.95 points or 0.75 per cent to end at a new record high of 19,711.45. During the day, it rallied 167.35 points or 0.85 per cent to its record intra-day high of 19,731.85.
From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Wipro, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the major gainers.
HDFC Bank climbed 2 per cent after the company reported a 29.13 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at Rs 12,370.38 crore.
Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Titan and JSW Steel were among the laggards.
“Despite the mixed performance observed in the Asian market due to China’s underwhelming GDP data, the Indian market exhibited resilience, in anticipation of a bumper Q1 result,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,636.43 crore, according to exchange data.
In Asian markets, Seoul and Shanghai ended lower.
Equity markets in Europe were trading mostly in negative territory. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Friday.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.62 per cent to USD 78.58 a barrel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Monsoon Fury: Breaches in Ghaggar inundate parts of Punjab, Haryana; flashflood alert in Himachal
Army called in as 5,000 acres flooded in Mansa
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds
Many farmers have come up with idea of setting up paddy nurs...
Opposition unity is going to be a game-changer, says Congress ahead of Bengaluru meet
The conclave in Bengaluru is being attended by 26 Opposition...
A meeting of ‘opportunists and power-hungry’ leaders: BJP on Opposition meet in Bengaluru
Said such an alliance will not do any good for the country a...