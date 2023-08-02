 Sensex plunges over 670 points amid weak global trends, foreign fund outflows : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Sensex plunges over 670 points amid weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

Sensex plunges over 670 points amid weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

Tata Steel declined 3.45 per cent, followed by Tata Motors which fell by 3.19 per cent

Sensex plunges over 670 points amid weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, August 2

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell by 1 per cent on Wednesday on weak global market trends and continuous foreign fund outflows.

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the United States government’s credit rating, citing rising debt at the federal, state, and local levels and a “steady deterioration in standards of governance” over the past two decades.

The rating was cut on Tuesday one notch to AA+ from AAA, the highest possible rating.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 676.53 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 65,782.78. During the day, it cracked 1,027.63 points or 1.54 per cent to 65,431.68.

The NSE Nifty fell by 207 points or 1.05 per cent to end at 19,526.55.

“The Indian market witnessed a broad sectoral slide, affected by weak global market trends. Negative news regarding the US rating downgrade on fiscal concerns, coupled with weak factory activity data from Eurozone and China, led to widespread worries across the globe.

“Additionally, prolonged FII selling, triggered by a rise in US bond yields, has disrupted the mood of the domestic market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel declined 3.45 per cent, followed by Tata Motors which fell by 3.19 per cent. Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the other major laggards.

Nestle, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading in the red. The US markets ended mostly in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 92.85 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.80 per cent to USD 85.59 a barrel.

In a highly volatile trade on Tuesday, the BSE benchmark declined 68.36 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 66,459.31. The Nifty fell 20.25 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 19,733.55.  

#Mumbai #Sensex #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Imam killed in attack on Gurugram mosque, Haryana violence toll now 5

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

3
Nation

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 locations in Punjab, Haryana

4
Himachal

Provision of laying tunnels on Parwanoo-Solan, Shimla-Mataur highways to be explored: Himachal CM Sukhu

5
Punjab

Punjab Governor questions roll out of ‘atta’ home delivery scheme, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Patiala

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

7
Haryana

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

8
Haryana

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

9
Himachal

Weatherman warns of landslips, mudflows in Himachal, heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana

10
Haryana

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 sites in region, seizes incriminating data

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Top News

Following Haryana violence, 41 FIRs registered and 116 people arrested

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

A total 41 of FIRs have been registered in Nuh and 116 suspe...

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court tells central, state govts to ensure there's no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches

Nuh clashes: Supreme Court orders enhanced deployment of security forces, crackdown on hate speech

Refuses to stop VHP's protest marches

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler’s anticipatory bail plea

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Special Judge Vikas Dhull reserves the order after hearing a...

One more cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

One more African cheetah, Dhatri, dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh

Post-mortem being conducted to determine the cause of death


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh: Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Criteria fulfilled, Punjab FC to join Indian Super League as 12th team

Chandigarh: Conjunctivitis surge alarms experts, authorities cautious

Mullanpur murder: Passengers booked taxi on the spot

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims’ kin

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Bill allowing Delhi L-G final say tabled in Lok Sabha; 'undemocratic': Opposition

Rahul visits Azadpur vegetable market, interacts with vendors

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

Man gets 10-year jail in gold snatching case

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons