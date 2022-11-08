Sensex reclaims 61,000-level

Mumbai, November 7
Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 230 points to reclaim the 61,000-mark on Monday, propelled by robust buying in bank, auto and metal stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.
A strong rupee against the US dollar and persistent foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic equities, traders said.
SBI tops chart
- Rising for the second straight day, the Sensex ended 234.79 points higher at 61,185.15 after a choppy session
- The NSE Nifty rose by 85.65 points to end at 18,202.80 points
- SBI topped the gainers’ chart, jumping 3.44%, followed by Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, M&M, Maruti, PowerGrid and HDFC Bank
SBI topped the Sensex gainers' chart, jumping 3.44%, after the country's largest lender on Saturday posted its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 13,265 crore, up 74% year-on-year, for the September quarter, buoyed by robust loan sales, higher interest income and lower provisions.
Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, M&M, Maruti, PowerGrid and HDFC Bank were among the other major winners, climbing up to 1.81%.
