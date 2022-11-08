Sensex reclaims 61,000-level

PTI

Mumbai, November 7

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 230 points to reclaim the 61,000-mark on Monday, propelled by robust buying in bank, auto and metal stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.

A strong rupee against the US dollar and persistent foreign capital inflows also supported the domestic equities, traders said.

The NSE Nifty rose by 85.65 points to end at 18,202.80 points

Rising for the second straight day, the Sensex ended 234.79 points higher at 61,185.15 after a choppy session. The NSE Nifty rose by 85.65 points to end at 18,202.80 points.

SBI topped the Sensex gainers' chart, jumping 3.44%, after the country's largest lender on Saturday posted its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 13,265 crore, up 74% year-on-year, for the September quarter, buoyed by robust loan sales, higher interest income and lower provisions.

Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, M&M, Maruti, PowerGrid and HDFC Bank were among the other major winners, climbing up to 1.81%.