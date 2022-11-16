Sensex rises 248 points to close at 52-week high

PTI

Mumbai: Sensex climbed 248 points to close at a 52-week high of 61,872 on Tuesday, propped up by robust fag-end buying in banking and energy stocks amid a positive trend in global equities. A strengthening rupee, encouraging domestic inflation data and unabated foreign capital inflows further bolstered sentiment, traders said. pti

ONGC Q2 profit tumbles 30% to Rs 12,826 crore

ONGC reported a 30% fall in September quarter net profit at Rs 12,825.99 crore from Rs 18,347.73 crore in the corresponding period a year ago after the government brought a new tax on windfall profits arising from a spurt in international energy prices. PTI

HDFC to raise up to Rs 5,500 cr via bonds

HDFC will raise up to Rs 5,500 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The non-convertible debentures issue will have a base size of Rs 4,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 1,500 crore.