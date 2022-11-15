Sensex rises 248 points to close at lifetime high of 61,872.99; Nifty above 18,400

Mumbai, November 15
Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 248 points to close at its all-time high on Tuesday, tracking unabated foreign capital inflows amid a positive trend in global markets.
After a see-saw session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 248.84 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 61,872.99 -- surpassing its previous closing peak of 61,795.04 on November 11. During the day, the index witnessed a high of 61,955.96 and a low of 61,436.90.
The broader NSE Nifty advanced 74.25 points or 0.41 per cent to finish at 18,403.40.
From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Dr Reddy's and Asian Paints were the major winners.
ITC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Nestle were among the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.
Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in the afternoon session. Wall Street ended in negative territory on Monday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.62 per cent lower at USD 91.63 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers on Monday as they bought shares worth Rs 1,089.41 crore, as per exchange data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia
Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two...
PM Modi, US President Biden review India-US ties during their meeting in Bali
Discuss strategic partnership including in sectors like crit...
Delhi murder: Accused Aaftab taken to forest area where live-in partner's body parts dumped, 13 body parts found
The accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown the bod...
Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...