 Sensex sinks below 58,000, Nifty tests 17,000 in 4th straight day of losses : The Tribune India

Sensex sinks below 58,000, Nifty tests 17,000 in 4th straight day of losses

M&M was the biggest loser, followed by TCS, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Tata Motors

Sensex sinks below 58,000, Nifty tests 17,000 in 4th straight day of losses

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, March 14

Benchmark BSE Sensex declined nearly 340 points to close below the 58,000 level on Tuesday, marking its fourth straight day of losses as auto, IT and financial stocks wilted amid concerns over the fallout of failure of two US-based banks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 337.66 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at anew five month low of 57,900.19. During the session, it touched a high of 58,490.98 and a low of 57,721.16.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 111 points or 0.65 per cent to end at a five-month low of 17,043.30, with 38 of its scrips ending in the red.

Analysts said relentless foreign capital outflows, investors junking riskier assets and weakness in the rupee against the US dollar hit the market sentiment.

M&M was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, declining nearly 3 per cent, followed by TCS, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Tata Motors.

In contrast, Titan, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and L&T were among the gainers, rising up to 0.93 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge fell 0.84 per cent and the midcap index declined 0.46 per cent.

"Markets are dancing to the global tunes and we'll see the reaction to the US inflation in early trade on Wednesday. Indications are in the favour of some breather after the recent slide but the upside seems capped too," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On March 12, US regulators closed Signature Bank, just two days after shutting Silicon Valley Bank, following mass withdrawals of customer deposits from these regional banks.

Moody's on Tuesday said that most Asia Pacific financial institutions are not exposed to the failed US banks and are not as susceptible to large losses from debt security holdings as Silicon Valley Bank was, Moody's said on Tuesday.

In Asian markets, Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with significant losses.

However, European equity markets were trading on a mixed note in the afternoon trade. Major indices on Wall Street settled lower in the overnight trade.

Meanwhile, the rupee declined 26 paise to close at 82.49 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.56 per cent to USD 79.51 per barrel.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,546.86 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price-based inflation declined to an over two-year low of 3.85 per cent in January on easing prices of manufactured items, fuel and power, even though food articles remained expensive.

Retail inflation dipped marginally to 6.44 per cent in February, mainly on account of a slight easing in prices of food and fuel items though it remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent for the second month in a row.  

#Mumbai #Sensex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Woman techie among 3 arrested in Noida with ecstasy drug pills worth Rs 25 lakh

2
Nation

India to train Taliban officials for first time

3
Punjab

Kejriwal offered me CM's post, claims BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajewal

4
Punjab

Punjab leg of G20 meet kicks off tomorrow in Amritsar

5
Ludhiana

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids ex-Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's residence in disproportionate assets case

6
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary's wife Karamjit Kaur

7
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 3 PCS officers transferred

8
Nation

Airhostess from Himachal dies after falling from 4th-floor balcony; flew to Bengaluru from Dubai to meet her boyfriend

9
Haryana

Pay Rs 1.56 cr for delay in flat possession: HRERA to Faridabad realtor

10
Punjab

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

Don't Miss

View All
Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

Top News

Toshakhana case: Police arrive at Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him

Toshakhana case: Police reach Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him; water cannon, tear gas being used to disperse ousted PM’s supporters

Senior PTI leader Farukh Habib told reporters that come may ...

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Gandhi recently alleged in London that the structures of Ind...

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s plea seeking additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore for Bhopal gas victims

Supreme Court dismisses Centre's plea for enhanced compensation to Bhopal gas tragedy victims

The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...

Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not ‘slow-paced’, says SC; asks sessions court to apprise it of future developments

Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not 'slow-paced', says Supreme Court; asks sessions court to apprise it of developments

The top court observes that though it is not monitoring the ...

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD Fund; BJP stages walkout

Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on a stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD fund; BJP stages walkout

BJP calls move 'anti-people', CM says restoration will depen...


Cities

View All

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

Drunk ticket checker ‘urinates’ on woman inside Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express

Scheduled Castes panel seeks report from Amritsar officials over 'suicide' by MBBS intern

Punjab leg of G20 meet kicks off tomorrow in Amritsar

Gunshots fired at house of late SAD leader’s son

Adequate measures adopted to protect Amritsar publishing house Bhai Chatar Singh Jiwan Singh: Punjab to HC

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Short assessment of rent causes Rs 9.37 crore loss to Chandigarh

Now, submit papers, files to RLA Chandigarh online

Entry, Licence Fee: Authority fails to recover Rs 4.23 crore from Ola, Uber

Chandigarh starts removing old, large fish from Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh plans hostel at GMCH-32 south campus

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

11th edition of Delhi Literature Festival to begin on March 17

AAP begins drive to expose BJP’s ‘misuse’ of central agencies

3 held in Noida with Rs 25L drugs

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Cong candidate Karamjit Kaur meets Kharge; says ready for her first electoral battle

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Cong candidate Karamjit Kaur meets Kharge; says ready for her first electoral battle

Early bird Congress picks Santokh Chaudhary's widow for Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection

District Badminton Association raises issue of 8 shops in Hansraj stadium with Jalandhar MC

Jang-e-Azadi: Vigilance starts probe

Demolition drive halted in Jalandhar after MLA's intervention

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Work begins on rly station revamp project

Punjab Vigilance raids former MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid's house in DA case

Daughter drowns in canal, man arrested

Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Two arrested with 30 kg of poppy husk

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

Two residents of Patiala die in truck-car collision in Mohali

Punjabi University students, staff launch protest over grant in Patiala

After 12 attempts, Patiala MC to reduce No. of sites, price to allocate advertisement tender

3 held with 2-kg opium, intoxicants in Patiala