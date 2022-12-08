 Sensex snaps 4-session losing run after BJP’s record showing in Gujarat : The Tribune India

Sensex snaps 4-session losing run after BJP’s record showing in Gujarat

Buoyed by gains in select banking and auto counters

Sensex snaps 4-session losing run after BJP’s record showing in Gujarat

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, December 8

Equity benchmark Sensex ended four days of losses on Thursday, buoyed by gains in select banking and auto counters, after the ruling BJP headed for a record victory in Gujarat but failed to retain Himachal Pradesh.

Persistent selling by foreign investors and mixed global cues capped the gains, traders said.

The 30-share index opened lower but gained momentum as the session progressed, before finally ending 160 points higher at 62,570.68. A total of 13 of its components advanced while 17 declined.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 48.85 points to settle at 18,609.35, with 27 of its constituents closing in the red.

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Bajaj Finserv and M&M were the major gainers among Sensex stocks, climbing up to 2.71 per cent.

Sun Pharma fell the most by 3.57 per cent after the USFDA listed its Halol facility under an import alert, with products manufactured at the unit now subject to refusal of admission in the US market. PowerGrid, TCS, Nestle, Wipro, Kotak Bank  and Bajaj Finance were among the other losers.

"After touching a record high, the domestic market experienced significant volatility as global markets tumbled due to fear of an economic slowdown and worries over a Fed rate hike. Recession fears weighed on IT and pharma stocks while banks, especially PSBs, continued to support the bourses.

"This volatility is expected to sustain in the global market as we await the Fed policy decision and US inflation numbers due next week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the political front, the BJP was on Thursday poised to retain power in Gujarat for a record seventh straight term but was set to be dethroned by the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, where the hill state followed its long history of an incumbent government being voted out.

Riding on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed 31 election rallies in his home state and continued to hold sway over voters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) steamrolled the opposition that included the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by winning or leading in 157 of the 182 seats in Gujarat with a vote share of nearly 53 per cent.

If the trends continue, the BJP would not only beat its best showing till date -- 127 seats in 2002, but also surpass the all-time record set by the Congress party in 1985, when it won 149 seats under the leadership of late Madhavsinh Solanki.

In winning a seventh term, the party would also equal the Left Front's feat in West Bengal.

"Markets are seeing time-wise correction and weak global cues are delaying the recovery. We feel the consolidation may continue for some time however buoyancy in the banking pack coupled with buying in select index majors may result in a further rebound.

"Meanwhile, we recommend continuing with stock-specific trading approach and focusing on buying opportunities," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Shares were mixed in Europe and Asia ahead of the release of US jobless data on Thursday and inflation numbers on Friday. US futures turned higher and oil prices rebounded.

In Asian trading, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.1 per cent, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 declined 0.4 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 3.4 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.8 per cent and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.5 per cent.

Brent crude oil gained 28 cents to USD 77.45 per barrel.

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 3 paise higher at 82.44 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, supported by positive domestic equities.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,241.87 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.  

#BJP #Gujarat #Mumbai #Sensex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Congress gets majority, CM Jairam Thakur tenders resignation to Governor

2
Jalandhar

Cloth merchant shot by bike-borne assailants in Nakodar after demand for Rs 20-lakh protection money not met

3
Brand Connect

Maggie Beer Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies ! Is It Really Effective Or Scam? Gold Coast Keto Gummies - For Weight Loss?

4
Delhi

BJP signals Chandigarh plan in MCD mayoral poll; saffron party's game has started, says Sisodia

5
Haryana

Non-bailable warrants against 18 Gurugram builders over refund, delay in possession

6
Nation

Scrapping of NJAC Bill by SC severe compromise of parliamentary sovereignty: Jagdeep Dhankhar in maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

7
Punjab

Mother-daughter duo arrested for stealing newborn from Bathinda hospital

8
Nation

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP heads for historic win

9
Nation

BJP heading for record win in Gujarat, concedes defeat in Himachal Pradesh

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu urges Centre to step in and bring culprits to book

Don't Miss

View All
‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Diaspora

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal

BJP heading for record win in Gujarat, concedes defeat in Himachal Pradesh

The saffron party with a vote share of nearly 54 per cent is...

Himachal Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: Counting starts at 8 am, Will ‘rivaz’ change for BJP; Cong keeps fingers crossed

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Congress gets majority, CM Jairam Thakur tenders resignation to Governor

The governor has accepted Thakur’s resignation

Congress calls all Himachal Pradesh MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy meet

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

Had earlier called all state MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy...

Gujarat Assembly elections results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP heads for historic win

Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3

Gujarat polls: BJP says its development agenda won and Congress’s negative politics lost

BJP says its development agenda won in Gujarat and Congress's negative politics lost

BJP workers dance in joy as the saffron camp goes into a fes...


Cities

View All

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Farmers block entrance to DC office in Amritsar

Amritsar IED case: Key accused, aides received Rs 30 lakh

Stretch of Problems: Divert vehicles to inner circular road to ease traffic chaos in Amritsar: Experts

Takht Patna Sahib Row: Akal Takht Jathedar asks Bihar Govt to act against 'disgruntled elements'

Tangled Mess: Dangling wires an open invite to tragedy in Amritsar

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

2 arrested for taking away infant in Bathinda

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Drivers being fleeced amid ‘staged’ chaos at Chandigarh railway station parking

Zirakpur-based smuggler nabbed with Rs 10-crore heroin

Propofol vials had no mention of drug composition: PGI report

Firm fails to provide helicopter to Chandigarh resident on wedding day, fined

Chandigarh: Dumping of biomining residue raises stink

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Assembly elections: AAP finds solace in ‘national party’ status

2012 Chhawla gang rape-cum murder case: SC to consider urgent listing of review petition

AAP draws a blank in Himachal assembly polls; secures just 1.10 per cent votes

Delhi HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone-tapping case

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

Dengue cases up, tally rises to 1,830 in Ludhiana

2 brothers among 4 held for killing missing Rasulpur girl

Cable Mess-II: Cobweb of wires in old city markets in Ludhiana an open invitation to fire mishaps

Fake relative dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 3 lakh

Eastern dedicated freight corridor connecting Ludhiana to West Bengal's Dankuni to be ready by 2023

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

Gang members made big money by trading newborn in Patiala

PSPCL feels the heat as consumers make beeline to avail power subsidies

Non-functional traffic lights add to commuters’ woes in Patiala

Professor alleges discrepancies in NCRB’s data on human trafficking

Rajpura: Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests Markfed officer, 3 others