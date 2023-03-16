 Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak on value-buying; Nifty nears 17,000 level : The Tribune India

Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak on value-buying; Nifty nears 17,000 level

Nestle India biggest gainer followed by Asian Paints, HUL, Titan, Sun Pharma, SBI, PowerGrid and Bajaj Finserv

Sensex snaps 5-day losing streak on value-buying; Nifty nears 17,000 level

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Mumbai, March 16

The domestic equity market on Thursday snapped the five-day losing streak as the benchmark Sensex recouped its lost ground and closed 78 points higher on fag-end value buying in banking, energy and financial stocks.

A positive opening in the European market helped investor sentiments even as clouds hovered over the health of the global banking system amid Credit Suisse woes and bank failures in the US.

Halting its five-day losing streak, the 30-share BSE benchmark rose 78.94 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 57,634.84 points, with 17 of its constituents ending in the green. During the session, it touched a high of 57,887.46 points and a low of 57,158.69 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 13.45 points or 0.08 per cent to settle at 16,985.60 points. As many as Nifty 32 stocks closed in the green.

Equity benchmarks bounced back to end in the positive territory after trading lower for the most part of the volatile session.

"With the turbulence at Credit Suisse and ahead of the ECB policy announcement, investors' attention has switched to developments in the European market. Consistently unfavourable signs in global markets are encouraging investors to move to safe havens such as the dollar and gold, while FIIs are withdrawing funds from the domestic market in response to the Indian rupee's depreciation.

"Though the SVB & Credit Suisse crisis has eased, the market lacks the confidence to hold positions on contagion fears," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Nestle India was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.54 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, HUL, Titan, Sun Pharma, SBI, PowerGrid and Bajaj Finserv.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Reliance were among the losers, slipping up to 3.31 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, power gained 1.13 per cent, oil&gas rose 1.08 per cent, realty 1 per cent, bankex by 0.30 per cent and financial services by 22 per cent.

In contrast, metal, commodities, IT and tech were among those closing in the red.

Domestic equities arrested its five days losing streak after the Swiss National Bank agreed to provide financial aid to the Credit Suisse Group. Nifty opened positive but witnessed a rollercoaster ride throughout the session to finally end with marginal gains of 13 points at 16,986 levels, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Fresh concern over Credit Suisse's failure has aggravated fears with regards to how deep-rooted the banking crisis can get going ahead. Its ripple effect is seen across global markets, including India," he added.

In Asian markets, Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with significant losses.

European stock markets marched higher in early trade on Thursday after embattled lender Credit Suisse announced its plans to boost liquidity.

Credit Suisse has said that it will borrow funds from the Swiss central bank and buy back about USD 3 billion of its debt to help mitigate the growing crisis around it.

Major indices on Wall Street settled on a mixed note in the overnight trade.

Meanwhile, the rupee declined 13 paise to close at 82.78 against the US dollar on Thursday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude gained 0.76 per cent to USD 74.25 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,271.25 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"The positive divergence and positive crossover on the hourly charts suggest that the bounce can continue over the next few trading sessions. Considering that the Nifty has corrected 1,000 points in the last six trading sessions it is appearing oversold and hence a relief rally appears highly probable over the next few trading sessions," said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.  

#Mumbai #Sensex

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters force Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down: Report

2
Nation

'Seems like whole Delhi has choked': Commuters face traffic snarls for third day on trot

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman who made shoplifting her 'lucrative full-time job' in UK convicted, had garnered over half a million pounds

4
Editorials

Dangerous provocations

5
Punjab

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

6
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle on cards, CM Bhagwant Mann proposes to take away 2 key portfolios from Aman Arora

7
Punjab

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

8
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

9
Punjab

Aussie radicals block entry to Indian consulate in Brisbane

10
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Have said nothing against India, will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair: Rahul Gandhi

If Indian democracy was functioning, I’d be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Says the BJP offensive a distraction from uncomfortable ques...

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

The helicopter, which was flying an operational sortie, lost...

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

The video shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the ...

US Senate confirms Indian-American flight test engineer Ravi Chaudhary as Assistant Secretary of Air Force

US Senate confirms Indian-American flight test engineer Ravi Chaudhary as Assistant Secretary of Air Force

As a C-17 pilot, Chaudhary conducted global flight operation...


Cities

View All

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Amritsar G20: Foreign delegates agree on sharing research data, promoting innovation

Mini Bus Operators’ Union postpones protest against govt

Migration of youth must be slowed: Y20 panellist

G20 Summit eases traffic jams in holy city Amritsar

Theft reported at Kharar police station

Laptop stolen from Kharar police station

Metro connectivity to Pinjore-Kalka from Chandigarh, Zirakpur should be made under mobility plan: Haryana CM Khattar

55% liquor vends in Chandigarh go unsold, only 43 find takers

7 infected with H3N2 virus in Mohali; active Covid cases nine

Chandigarh: Mercury set to drop as light rain predicted till March 20

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader’s plea on March 24

Old Delhi excise policy gets 6-month extension

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

PSPCL issues advisory to avoid fires in wheat fields

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Govt to rejuvenate village ponds by adopting ‘Seechewal-Thapar’ model

43 beds set up to treat H3N2 patients at district hospitals

Husband booked for assaulting woman, demanding dowry