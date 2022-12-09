Sensex snaps four-session losing run

Mumbai, December 8

Equity benchmark Sensex ended four days of losses on Thursday, buoyed by gains in select banking and auto counters, after the ruling BJP headed for a record victory in Gujarat but failed to retain Himachal Pradesh. Persistent selling by foreign investors and mixed global cues capped the gains, traders said.

The Sensex opened lower but gained momentum as the session progressed, before finally ending 160 points higher at 62,570.68. A total of 13 of its components advanced while 17 declined.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty advanced 48.85 points to settle at 18,609.35, with 27 of its constituents closing in the red.

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Bajaj Finserv and M&M were the major gainers. — PTI

