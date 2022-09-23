Sensex tumbles 337 pts after US Fed hikes rate

Mumbai, September 22
Equity benchmarks retreated for the second session on the trot on Thursday, in lockstep with a bearish trend overseas after the US Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 basis points and projected more rate hikes to quell scorching inflation.
The rupee plunging 90 paise to an all-time closing low of 80.96 against the US dollar further weighed on sentiment. The hawkish stance by the US Fed and anticipated rate increases by other global central banks sparked a sell-off across emerging markets, hitting equities, currencies and other asset classes.
Falling for the second session, the Sensex declined 337.06 points to close at 59,119.72. On similar lines, the Nifty went lower by 88.55 points to end at 17,629.80.
Powergrid was the biggest loser, dropping 2.80%, followed by HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank and UltraTech Cement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...