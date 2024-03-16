Sensex tumbles 453 pts on foreign capital outflows

PTI

Mumbai, March 15

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty dropped over half a per cent on Friday, tracking deep losses in oil and gas, auto and energy stocks amid relentless foreign capital outflows.

Besides, concerns over mid and small-cap stocks continued to dent investors' sentiment and the broader market, traders said. In a range-bound trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 453.85 points or 0.62 per cent to settle at 72,643.43 after a weak beginning. During the day, the benchmark tanked 612.46 points or 0.83 per cent to 72,484.82. The NSE Nifty dropped 123.30 points or 0.56 per cent to 22,023.35. On weekly front, the BSE benchmark tanked 1,475.96 points, while the NSE Nifty declined 470.2 points.

