Sensex tumbles 581 pts in tandem with global selloff

PTI

Mumbai, January 27

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 581 points on Thursday, in tandem with a global selloff after the US Federal Reserve signalled policy tightening from March.

A depreciating rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows further weighed on sentiment, traders said. The BSE index ended 581.21 points lower at 57,276.94. Similarly, the Nifty plunged 167.80 points to 17,110.15.

HCL was the top loser, skidding 4.17%, followed by Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, Wipro, TCS, Titan and Infosys. On the other hand, Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma were top gainers. —