Sensex’s Major milestones

- Sept 15, 2023: Sensex ends at record high of 67,838, hits lifetime peak of 67,927 in intra-day
- July 19, 2023: Sensex closed above the 67,000-mark for the first time to settle at 67,097.44
- July 14, 2023: Sensex closed above the 66,000-mark for the first time to settle at 66,090.90
- July 3, 2023: Sensex crosses 65,000-mark for the first time to settle at new peak of 65,205
- June 28, 2023: Sensex crosses 64,000 in intra-day trade; settles at record high of 63,915.42
- November 30, 2022: Hits 63,000-mark for the first time
- October 19, 2021: Goes past 62,000-mark in intra-day trade
- October 14, 2021: Crosses 61,000-mark both in intra-day and at close of trade
- Sept 24, 2021: Breaches and settles above 60,000-level
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...