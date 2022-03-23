Sensodyne told to halt ‘misleading’ ad campaign

New Delhi, March 22
The Central Consumer Protection Authority has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on GSK Consumer Healthcare, manufacturers of Sensodyne toothpaste, for misleading claims that the product is endorsed by dentists. The company has been asked to discontinue the misleading advertisements within seven days.
