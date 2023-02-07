 Series of events mark World Cancer Day at Fortis : The Tribune India

To mark World Cancer Day and to sensitise the masses on cancer and its related complications, a host of activities were organised as part of the Saarthak Meet - a cancer support group at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, recently. - File photo



Powergrid posts 11% YoY profit in Q3 FY23

Powergrid has reported profit after tax of Rs 3,645 crore and a total income of Rs 11,530 crore on consolidated basis in Q3, registering a YoY growth of 11% and 8%, respectively.

Four-day expo ARCHEX from Feb 10 to 13

The Indian Institute of Architects, Chandigarh Chapter, will organise ARCHEX - an exhibition on interiors, exteriors and construction material - from February 10 to 13 at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Plaksha University launches Young Creators League

Plaksha University, Mohali, has launched Young Creators League - Tech Quest Innovation challenge for high school students. The event was held at the university's Mohali campus and witnessed 500 school students from 17 states across India, exhibiting their prototypes.

JK Tyre rolls out Xtra fuel-efficient tyres

JK Tyre & Industries has launched India's most fuel-efficient tyres for the medium & heavy commercial vehicle category. The new range has been specially designed to cater to the needs of the long-haul rated load applications.

Škoda Enyaq RS iV sets two Guinness World Records

Škoda has set two official world ice drift records with the Enyaq RS iV SUV, the brand's second all-electric sporting model. The records for the 'Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice' and the 'Longest Continuous Vehicle Drift on Ice (electric car)', have been verified by Guinness World Records.

IAAPI Expo to be held in Mumbai from March 1 to 3

IAAPI Expo — an exclusive trade exhibition for amusement and entertainment industry of India — is set to launch its 21st edition at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The event will be held from March 1 to 3.

Pearson’s English language test receives approval

Pearson, a leading learning company, has been designated by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to launch its newest language test, PTE Essential, for proof of English proficiency.

Ananya, Aryaman Vikram Birla board members of ABFRL

The Board of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) has inducted Ms Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as Directors. Both come with rich and varied experience straddling entrepreneurship and business building.

Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Axis Business Cycles Fund’

Axis Mutual Fund has launched Axis Business Cycles Fund — an open-ended equity scheme following business cycles-based investing theme. The new fund offer closes on February 16.

SCOPE hails growth-oriented inclusive Budget

The Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) has complimented Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a "growth-oriented inclusive Budget for all" with impetus on infrastructure strengthening, green environment and skill development, while maintaining fiscal consolidation.

Tata AIA Life unveils Sampoorna Raksha Supreme

Tata AIA Life Sampoorna Raksha Supreme and Vitality Protect rider offer comprehensive protection with wellness benefits for those who wish to safeguard their families' futures.

Mahindra Electric Mobility merges with M&M Ltd

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited is now officially merged into the parent company, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited (M&M). The M&M Board had undertaken that MEML would merge into M&M with effect from April 1, 2021, to synergise EV development, manufacturing, and sales operations.

Joyalukkas launches new range of designs

Joyalukkas has unveiled a new range of designs under its popular 'Be Mine' collection and has announced a special Valentine's Day offer on jewellery.

Tanishq comes up with Valentine’s Day offer

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Tanishq has decided to offer up to 20 per cent off on diamond jewellery.

Patanjali Foods Limited Q3 profits rise

After delivering solid Q3 result, Patanjali Foods Limited has achieved total income of Rs 7,963.75 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2022, as compared to Rs 6,301.19 cr in Q3FY22, registering a growth of 26.38% YoY.

Miniso opens new store in Chandigarh

Miniso, an international brand of affordable lifestyle products, has opened a new store in Sector 8, Chandigarh. 

