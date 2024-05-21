Serum Institute of India ships first batch of malaria vaccine to Africa

PTI

New Delhi, May 20

Vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it has started exports of malaria vaccine to Africa as part of the global fight against the disease.

In total, 1,63,800 doses of the ‘R21/Matrix-M’ malaria vaccine have been specifically allocated for the CAR region, of which first batch of 43,200 doses has been dispatched from SII's facility in Pune.