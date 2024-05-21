Serum Institute of India ships first batch of malaria vaccine to Africa

New Delhi, May 20
Vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it has started exports of malaria vaccine to Africa as part of the global fight against the disease.
In total, 1,63,800 doses of the ‘R21/Matrix-M’ malaria vaccine have been specifically allocated for the CAR region, of which first batch of 43,200 doses has been dispatched from SII's facility in Pune.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike
17-year-old gets quick bail with order to write an essay; co...
Who’s a better Hindu in Mandi? Kangana, Vikramaditya slug it out
Each claims to protect Sanatan Dharma better than the other