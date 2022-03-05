Services activity picks up marginally in February

New Delhi, March 4

Services sector activities in India picked up marginally in February on the back of better demand conditions and the retreat of the coronavirus pandemic but the rate of expansion was the second-slowest since July last and subdued by historical standards, according to a monthly survey.

Reflecting a moderate rate of expansion, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index rose to 51.8 in February from 51.5 in January. — PTI

PMI rises to 51.8

