Services sector sees upturn in Oct on improved demand

New Delhi, November 3
Services sector activities witnessed an upturn in October on the back of stronger gains in new business and increased hiring amid strengthening demand, a monthly survey said on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose from September’s six-month low of 54.3 to 55.1 in October, pointing to a quicker and marked rate of growth.
The headline figure was above the neutral 50 threshold for the 15th straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.
