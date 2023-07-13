Set targets for 25 years: Amit Shah to Nabard

New Delhi, July 12
Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) to fix targets for financing the agriculture sector and rural development for the next 25 years. He was addressing the 42nd foundation day of Nabard.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded
Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...
Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur
Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...
40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM
Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...