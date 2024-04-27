Setback for Go First, High Court allows petitions to deregister 54 jets

PTI

New Delhi, April 26

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to forthwith process the applications filed by several lessors for deregistration of their 54 planes so that they could take them back from the crisis-hit Go First airline.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju also restrained the resolution professional (RP) appointed under the insolvency law to manage the airline, and its directors from moving or taking away the planes or spare parts, documents, records and any other material.

The HC said DGCA, AAI and its authorised representatives shall aid and assist the petitioner lessors and grant them access to the airports

It said the lessors are permitted to export the aircraft as per applicable rules and laws

“DGCA shall forthwith and not later than five working days process the deregistration applications filed by the 54 aircraft,” the court said.

The high court said the DGCA, AAI and its authorised representatives shall aid and assist the petitioner lessors and grant them access to the airports. It said the lessors are permitted to export the aircraft as per the applicable rules and laws. “DGCA shall facilitate export of aircraft by providing export certificates and all other documents,” it said. The court pronounced the judgement on petitions by several lessors seeking de-registration of their planes by aviation regulator DGCA so that they could take them back from the airline.

After pronouncement of the verdict, the counsel for some of the respondents urged the court to keep its directions in abeyance for a week. However, the judge refused to do so and said “you find another court to put my directions in abeyance”.

