SEZ units to get export benefits under RoDTEP

PTI

New Delhi, march 8

The government has extended export benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to companies in the special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units.

The commerce ministry said that amid global economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions, extending RoDTEP benefits to the uncovered sectors will help the exporting community in handling the international headwinds.