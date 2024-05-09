Share social media details, Sebi tells investment advisers

PTI

New Delhi, May 8

Market regulator Sebi on Wednesday came out with a standardised periodic reporting format for submission of information by investment advisers (IAs) pertaining to their activities, whereby they also need to disclose their social media handles.

Under the new format, investment advisers have to disclose details of their social media handles, bank accounts used for receiving advisory fee, etc,for half-yearly periods ending on September 30 and March 31 of every financial year, Sebi circular stated.

#Social Media